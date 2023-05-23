NI civil servant pay award implemented despite strike
A pay award for civil servants which led to strike action last month is to be implemented, the Department of Finance has announced.
In January, workers were offered a pay rise of £552, backdated to August 2022.
It is a pay increase which is worth less than 2% to the typical member of staff.
Trade unions had called for a rise of inflation, plus 5% and thousands went on strike in April.
In January, the general secretary of the Nipsa trade union, Carmel Gates, called the pay offer "derisory and insulting".
The department said the 2022 pay award was "affordable" and would be funded from within existing departmental budgets.
"It has not been possible to reach agreement with the industrial trade unions on the revised offer made on the Department for Infrastructure Roads Productivity Bonus Scheme or the overall pay award," the department said in a statement.
It confirmed that low-paid workers would have their wages increased to the Real Living Wage level of £10.90 an hour or £21,053 a year.
Eligible staff will receive £552.
Performance-related progression will also be paid.
Previously, Stormont's department of finance said it "recognises and regrets the offer is below what staff and unions will expect in a very challenging year".