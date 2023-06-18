Ireland's Land Acts and the decline of the 'Big House'
What happened to the so-called Big House across the island of Ireland after the country was partitioned?
Historic mansions, set in sprawling estates, once dotted the countryside with landlords collecting rent from struggling tenant farmers.
But a century ago, an independent Irish government introduced new legislation that turned the tables on land ownership and sealed the fate of many of the remaining ancestral homes.
The Irish Land Act 1923 confiscated estates from many landlords, or subjected them to compulsory purchase orders, which in turn enabled tenants to buy their own farms.
Northern Ireland, which remained part of the UK, dealt with the issue very differently, introducing its own Land Act in 1925.
Although both acts accelerated the decline of landlordism, the speed of change was very different on each side of the Irish border.
"By the time of partition, between a quarter and a third of farmers in what became Northern Ireland were still renting from landlords," said Prof Olwen Purdue, a social historian at Queen's University Belfast.
That was a huge issue because many small tenant farms were not financially viable as they were not big enough to support a family.
Southern landlords retained 2.6 million acres of untenanted land despite a host of previous land acts that were introduced by the British government, according to Prof Terence Dooley of Maynooth University.
Ireland's 1923 Land Act
The legislation was introduced in the Oireachtas (Irish parliament) on 28 May 1923, just days after the end of the Irish Civil War.
It became law a few months later, with its terms applying to the 26 counties of the Irish Free State.
It was hoped that the legislation would help calm tensions over landownership, which had helped to fuel the Irish revolutionary movement.
According to Prof Dooley, the Irish revolution went hand-in-hand with land poverty.
During the Irish War of Independence and the Irish Civil War, 300 country houses were burnt in the Irish Free State as a result of republican agitation, added Prof Dooley.
Fourteen of them were attacked in County Offaly between 1920 and 1923, according to Dr Ciarán Reilly of Maynooth University.
The targeted properties included Screggan Manor and Leap Castle.
"It was clearly evident that locals burned the houses to exert their claims to the land," said Dr Reilly.
The 1923 Act enabled tenants to own farms that were viable in size, while disadvantaging large landlords.
The legislation had two key aspects - confiscation and compulsory purchase orders.
Existing tenants or people without land were able to buy untenanted land, which had been confiscated from landlords, at a much cheaper price than they would pay in rent.
Unfortunately for landlords, as well as losing much of their rental income, they received payment for their property in land bonds that could erratically change in value.
Ultimately the 1923 Act caused the decline of southern landlordism.
However Dr Reilly said that not everyone was satisfied with the legislation as problems with land division remained.
It was the "beginning of the end of the process" of land redistribution, said Prof Dooley, as a succession of land acts followed between 1933 and 1965.
The situation in Northern Ireland
The Northern Ireland Land Act was passed in 1925.
Unlike the southern act, which is often linked to the nationalist movement, the history of the Northern Ireland Land Act has not really been told as it "doesn't really fit neatly into any narratives", said Prof Purdue.
That was largely because the make-up of society in Northern Ireland was very different to that of the Irish Free State.
While the Irish government largely consisted of middle-class republicans who had little sympathy for landowners and large estates, the Northern Irish government consisted of many landowners.
They included Lord Londonderry and Sir Edward Mervyn Archdale.
According to Prof Purdue, the existence of those landowners and their large estates were important to unionists as they represented the continuity of Northern Ireland's place in the UK.
However unionist tenants, who had been at the forefront of campaigning for a land act, felt "sold out" by the landlord-dominated government who ensured that the act was sympathetic to the landed class, according to Prof Purdue.
Similarly to Ireland's act, tenants could purchase land at cheaper prices through compulsory purchase.
However landlords in Northern Ireland took a much smaller financial hit by receiving a 10% bonus on top of the land bonds they received.
That resulted in a much smaller decline in landlordism in Northern Ireland.
What happened to the remaining country houses?
Unsurprisingly, more country houses remained in Northern Ireland than in the Irish Free State.
Due to the less harsh nature of the Northern Ireland Land Act and landlords' prominence in society, many managed to hold on to their ancestral homes and landed estates.
Sir Basil Brooke, who later became prime minister of Northern Ireland and was raised to the peerage as Viscount Brookeborough, maintained ownership of his County Fermanagh estate Colebrooke.
The existence of the National Trust in Northern Ireland also provided a safety net for big country houses.
Many were gifted or sold to the organisation from the 1940s and have since been opened to the public.
The situation south of the Irish border was less forgiving.
Many country house owners could not afford to maintain their homes and had no choice but to abandon them, allowing them to fall into ruin.
Some of the remaining country houses were taken over by the Irish government.
The Office of Public Works has opened many country houses to the public, including Castletown House in County Kildare.
Others were fortunate enough to be funded by various trusts - Strokestown Park in County Roscommon is run as the National Famine Museum by the Irish Heritage Trust.
"Country houses are essential to the history of local communities." said Dr Reilly.
"While they were once a sign of colonialism they now have their own stories to tell."