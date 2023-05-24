East Belfast GAA 'horrified and angered' by alert
- Published
Members of East Belfast Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) are horrified and angered following a security alert at playing fields used by the club, its chairwoman has said.
The area where her club plays is used by different sections of the community, Kimberly Robertson added.
The alert has been widely condemned by politicians.
It resulted in the closure of nearby Lough View Integrated Primary School and Nursery on Tuesday.
"It's something that we have dealt with in the past. We thought those days were over," she told BBC News NI.
BBC News NI understands the alert was prompted by a note left at the gates of the playing fields.
A police spokesperson said: "Police received information concerning the pitches and took proactive steps to ensure the area was safe."
The security operation began on Monday evening and police and Army technical officers were deployed to the council-run Henry Jones playing fields on the outskirts of east Belfast.
Members of the public were asked to avoid the area and road closures were put in place.
Later, officers said they had found "nothing untoward".
'Specifically geared towards us'
East Belfast GAA started in May 2020 and was the first GAA club in the east of the city in almost 50 years. It fields football, hurling and camogie teams.
Ms Robertson said her "stomach just sank" when she received a phone call informing her of the security alert.
Panic for her team members and the wider public soon turned to "horrified anger".
A security alert was sparked at the same playing fields in 2020. and Ms Robertson said the club is frustrated to be "still dealing with this".
"It's 2023, we never imagined that people would be putting bombs on our pitches, or at least threatening to.
"From what I was told by the authorities and by people who were there was that it was very specifically geared towards us," she added.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
'Catch a grip'
East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson was one of many politicians who criticised those behind the alert.
"Sport cancelled. Community disrupted. School closed. For what? Catch a grip," the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP tweeted.
Alliance Party leader and East Belfast assembly member Naomi Long said that the situation was "utterly unacceptable".
Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said: "This is wrong and must be condemned utterly."
The SDLP's Séamas de Faoite described the alert as an "utter disgrace".
'Put our members at risk'
On Wednesday, Kimberly Robertson criticised Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) council candidate Anne Smyth for making "unnecessary" comments about the club's former president, Linda Ervine, who also runs Irish language classes.
"Anne Smyth was running as a councillor in my constituency, in Titanic, so it was very uncomfortable to see some of those comments made not only towards us but towards Linda," Ms Robertson said.
In a statement released on social media last week, Ms Smyth expressed "GAA expansionism concerns" surrounding the Henry Jones playing fields and criticised Ms Ervine "for her attempts to persuade east Belfast people to learn Gaelic".
"Anne's comments were unnecessary and they were inflammatory, in our opinion, they put our members at risk," Ms Robertson continued.
"It was uncomfortable to think that a politician could rile up hatred like that."
A TUV spokesman said the party condemned the security alert.
"The good folk of east Belfast do not need or want such incidents and we would urge anyone with information to come forward to the PSNI," he said.
"Anne Smyth's comments are a completely different matter and related to how the use of playing fields had been gifted by a Sinn Féin dominated City Council to the detriment of other sports," they added.