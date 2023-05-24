Katie Simpson: Jonathan Cresswell to stand trial for murder
- Published
A man is to stand trial charged with murdering a woman in County Londonderry who police initially thought had taken her own life.
Jonathan Cresswell, 35, of Briar Hill Gardens in Greysteel is accused of the murder of Katie Simpson, 21, following an incident in Gortnessy Meadows, Lettershandoney, on 3 August 2020.
He is also charged with raping Ms Simpson, who was from County Armagh.
The show jumper died on 9 August 2020 having never regained consciousness.
Mr Cresswell is one of four people facing charges linked to Ms Simpson's murder.
On Wednesday, the four defendants appeared before a preliminary enquiry at Londonderry Magistrates' court.
Rose De Montmorency-Wright, 22, from Craigantlet Road, Newtownards, is charged with withholding information on dates between October 2020 and October 2021.
Jill Robinson, from Blackford Road in Omagh, is charged with intending to pervert the course of justice.
It is alleged the 42-year-old washed clothes belonging to Mr Cresswell on 3 August 2020.
Hayley Robb, 29, of Weaver's Meadow, Banbridge faces four charges of withholding information on dates between August 2020 and 26 June 2021.
She is also charged with intending to pervert the course of justice by washing clothes for Mr Creswell on 3 August 2020.
The court was told all four defendants did not wish to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.
They have been returned for trial to Belfast Crown Court on a later date and released on bail.