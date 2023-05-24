Alan Todd: Senior PSNI commander to stand down
One of the Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) longest-serving commanders, Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd, is to leave his post at the end of July.
An officer of more than 30 years' experience, he was appointed to the rank in 2016.
His recent duties included being put in charge of the police response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
He was awarded the King's Police Medal five months ago.
The Policing Board will shortly advertise for his replacement.
The PSNI has four assistant chief constables.
In a statement, Chief Constable Simon Byrne said: "I want to place on record my sincere appreciation and thanks for the contribution and dedication that Alan has made to policing in Northern Ireland over the past 30 years.
"I wish him all the very best in his retirement."