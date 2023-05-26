John Caldwell: Eleven arrested over shooting of police officer
- Published
Eleven people have been arrested in County Tyrone over the attempted murder of senior detective John Caldwell in February.
Police said they detained nine men and two women, aged between 21 and 72, under the Terrorism Act.
It followed a significant search and arrest operation in Omagh and Coalisland on Friday morning.
The detective chief inspector suffered life-changing injuries in the shooting.
It happened as he was putting footballs into his car after coaching young people at football.
Police believe dissident republican group the New IRA may have acted with an organised crime gang to carry out the attack.
The shooting, which occurred in front of school children, was widely condemned by political figures across Northern Ireland and beyond.
Two Ford Fiesta cars, which police believe had been used in the attack, were bought in Ballyclare and Glengormley in County Antrim in the weeks before the attack.
They were later found destroyed.
Police have said an estimated 400,000 hours of CCTV footage has been seized for analysis in the hunt for those involved in the shooting.
Who is detective John Caldwell?
He is one of the best-known detectives in the Police Service of Northern Ireland, often fronting press conferences on major inquiries during his 26-year career.
Mr Caldwell investigated the 2011 murder of his colleague Ronan Kerr by dissident republicans.
He was aware his investigations relating to dissident republican attacks - including the killing of Lyra McKee in 2019 - made him a high-profile target.
In January, he spoke to reporters after the killing of Shane Whitla, a 39-year-old father of four who was shot a number of times in the town of Lurgan in County Armagh.
He was also the initial lead detective investigating the killing of Natalie McNally in Lurgan, and he was involved in investigating the murder of Mark Lovell, 58, who was shot a number of times at close range in his car in Newry in County Down on 1 December.
He had received a number of threats in the past, BBC News NI understands.
Police said Det Ch Insp Caldwell, who was discharged from hospital in April, has given investigators his account of the shooting.
The detective made his first public appearance since the shooting on Wednesday when he attended a garden party at Hillsborough Castle with King Charles and Queen Camilla.
It is understood he had a private meeting with the King ahead of the event.