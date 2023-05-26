Poleglass: Postman injured in 'vicious and unprovoked attack'
- Published
A postman has been treated in hospital for significant injuries to his face following a "vicious assault" in Poleglass on the outskirts of west Belfast.
Police said the victim was struck repeatedly by a man and woman, shortly after 13:30 BST on Thursday, as he delivered mail in Brians Well Close.
Officers added the postman fell to the ground, where the assault continued.
A 43-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman have been arrested.
"This was a shocking and totally unprovoked attack on a public servant carrying out their duties and serving our local community," Róisín Brown, the PSNI's Neighbourhood Policing Inspector in west Belfast said.
"Police quickly arrived at the incident and following two swift arrests at the scene have commenced a robust investigation to determine exactly what happened."
Police have appealed for information and any CCTV footage in relation to the incident.