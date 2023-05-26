East Belfast: Roads closed after serious crash
The emergency services are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision involving a lorry and a cyclist on the Castlereagh Road in east Belfast.
The police closed roads near the site shortly before 16:00 BST on Friday and said the closures were likely to remain in place for a number of hours.
The ambulance service have said no one was taken to hospital from the scene.
The Castlereagh Road has been closed city bound at the junction to Castlereagh Street.
Castlereagh Street and Templemore Avenue are shut in both directions at their junctions with Castlereagh Road.
East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson said the collision was "very serious" and urged people to avoid the area.
"Thoughts are with those caught up in the incident," the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP tweeted.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic, two Emergency Crews and the HEMS team.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland has asked people to seek an alternative route.