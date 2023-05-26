Belfast: Cannabis estimated to be worth £6m seized at port
- Published
Cannabis with an estimated street value of £6m has been seized at Belfast port, the National Crime Agency (NCA) says.
The discovery of more than 300kg of cannabis was made after a lorry containing a consignment of soft drinks was stopped and searched by Border Force officers on Friday.
A 45-year-old man was arrested by NCA officers and remains in custody.
David Cunningham from the NCA said it was a "massive haul" which has been kept off the streets.
"Losing this amount of drugs will be a huge blow to the organised crime group behind this importation," he said .
"We will continue to work with our partners to stop illegal drugs ending up in our communities," he added.
Border Force acting Assistant Director Darren Brabon said: "This seizure underlines Border Force's commitment to reduce harm to communities, and we will continue to work with our partner agencies, including the NCA, to combat such criminality."