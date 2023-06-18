Young people raise brain injury awareness with film
A group of young people with brain injuries have created a film to raise awareness of their condition.
My Invisible Brain Injury was scripted and acted by members of a support and mentoring group run by the charity Brain Injury Matters.
All of the young people from Northern Ireland who feature in the film have an acquired brain injury.
That is damage to the brain occurring after birth and is not related to a congenital or degenerative disease.
Having an acquired brain injury is a long-term, often hidden disability.
It can be caused in a number of ways, including physical trauma such as a car crash or a medical emergency, like a stroke.
Other causes can include concussion, infection and certain cancers.
There are no official figures on the number of people living with a brain injury in Northern Ireland but it is estimated every year about 2,000 people sustain one.
Brain Injury Matters said this is likely an under-representation of the true figure as many people are living with the long-term effects of brain injury, which can sometimes be unseen.
'It's invisible'
"The answer went into my brain and then basically decided to delete itself."
That is how Nikita felt as she sat a recent exam.
Feeling nervous and flustered is not an uncommon experience for any young person doing a test.
But the 22-year-old from County Armagh has been living with an acquired brain injury for several years.
"It's hard to describe to anyone who doesn't experience it," said Nikita.
"I'd done all my revision, I knew the answer - it's not even like a brain fog, it's like the answers are gone."
She adds: "After my brain injury I just felt really alone because people don't realise that not everything to do with a brain injury is visible.
"At the start I felt like I couldn't tell anyone and I just think it needs to be talked about more."
Nikita is part of the group of young people who have produced a short film portraying what life with a brain injury is like.
It portrays the common effects of a brain injury and the impact on the young people, as well as the lives and relationships of those they live, work and socialise with.
Some scenes show the effect it can have on someone's working life and the significant adjustments they might need to make, while other scenes examine the daily difficulties they can experience, such as ordering a coffee.
The film was created by young people from the Southern Health Trust area - they wrote the scripts, recorded the voiceovers, acted and helped with filming.
Josh is from Moira in County Down and is part of the group.
"I did most of the camera work and filming, I liked directing," he said.
Gabriele from Belfast enjoyed getting involved in all aspects of the production.
"I like being creative in my spare time, making music and things like that, so it was great to have so many roles in our film," he added.
"With the film It's important for us as a group to show how difficult it can be for us in real life so people can understand."
Daniel from County Tyrone has one of the final lines in the film and talks about the importance of the brain injury group in helping make new friends.
Stigma
The group are brought together through the Brain Injury Matters peer mentoring programme.
It connects teens and young adults with brain injuries to help build their confidence.
Paula Mathers is part of the children and youth service at Brain Injury Matters.
She said: "Our mentor programme has been so important because it creates a space for these young people to have fun and to meet other people who have that shared experience.
"Not only does it help them get a better a better understanding of their own injury but it can also show what works best for them to help them live their best lives."
Rory has been a mentor with the group for several years.
He believes support for young people is key to helping them overcome the stigma that still surrounds brain injuries.
"I remember when I was 16 and had my acquired brain injury, I had no-one around me who had been through a similar experience so I couldn't ask questions or get advice," he said.
"So I think what the film we've put together does really well is show young people today that you're not alone and help is there."
Brain Injury Matters received over half a million pounds in grants from The National Lottery Community Fund to support young people with an acquired brain injury, to understand the impact of their injury and access support.