Antrim nurse admits her driving caused colleague's death
A nurse has admitted causing the death of a colleague by driving dangerously in County Antrim.
Shymol Thomas, who was married and a mother of three, died after a crash on Crankhill Road near Ballymena on 21 June 2019.
She was originally from the Kerala region in India but lived in Antrim and worked at Antrim Area Hospital.
At Antrim Crown Court on Tuesday, 52-year-old Maymole Jose pleaded guilty to causing Mrs Thomas's death.
Mrs Thomas had been a front-seat passenger in a red Toyota Yaris being driven by Jose, who was critically injured in the crash with a Volkswagen Passat.
Jose, from Greenvale Park Glen in Antrim, also admitted causing grievous bodily injury to two men in the same incident, also by dangerous driving.
The judge said he would sentence Jose on 4 September.