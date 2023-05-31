'Appalling' gynaecology waiting times in NI under rapid review
- Published
Waiting times for gynaecology services in Northern Ireland are so bad that an independent and rapid review is taking place, BBC News NI has learned.
It is being conducted by the Getting it Right First Time (GIRFT) programme which helps improve the quality of care within the NHS.
A GIRFT team spent a week this month visiting all five health and social care trusts.
The Department of Health told BBC News NI that it had asked for the review.
It added that many women were "waiting too long" and it was aware of the "impact this has on their lives".
The team is led by GIRFT's clinical lead for gynaecology, David Richmond, who spoke to several clinicians and managers.
It is a national programme designed to improve medical care within the NHS and to tackle variations in the way services are led across the UK.
Committed to action
In October 2022 BBC News NI reported that Northern Ireland had the longest gynaecological waiting lists in the UK.
A report from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists had found 36,900 women in Northern Ireland were on a gynaecology waiting list - a 42% increase since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
While waiting lists show that some women are waiting about 110 weeks to see a consultant gynaecologist for the first time, consultants have told BBC News NI that the reality is women depending on their medical issue are waiting much longer.
Last year BBC News NI revealed that 323 women were on endometriosis surgical waiting lists.
Delayed treatment can impact on women's fertility and their overall quality of life.
Sources have told BBC News NI that the GIRFT team have said they are "appalled" by the length of time some women are having to wait to see a gynaecologist.
There is also concern that no-one in Northern Ireland is "being held to account" for the waiting times and that the report could be "a complete waste of time".
In its statement the department said it recognised that waiting times for gynaecology services in Northern Ireland were among the worst in the UK.
It added that it was "committed to taking whatever actions it can to tackle these waiting times and ensure that patients are treated as quickly as possible to ensure best possible outcomes".
The GIRFT team began its work in February and is expected to conclude this summer with the publication of a report and recommendations.
The department said that the key aim was "to ensure that recommendations can be identified and implemented at the earliest possible opportunity" to facilitate the improvement in waiting lists for gynaecology services and to ensure that patients are treated as quickly as possible.
It added: "The review will consider all elective gynaecology services and will focus on maximising capacity in the Health and Social Care system to secure sustainable service delivery and more effective patient throughput in line with the Elective Care Framework and the Cancer Strategy."
The GIRFT team has direct clinical engagement through visits or virtual meetings between clinical specialists and it can examine individual trust behaviour and performance in the relevant area of practice.