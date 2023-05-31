Londonderry: Boy suffers concussion after sectarian attack
- Published
A 12-year-old boy has been treated for concussion after what police have described as a sectarian hate crime in Londonderry on Monday.
It was reported he was kicked on the leg and punched in the face during an attack at the city's walls, close to the Fountain area, at about 13:10 BST.
Three teenage boys and a teenage girl are believed to have been involved.
Police said the group ran towards Bishop Street after a member of the public intervened by shouting.
Insp Michael Gahan described the attack as a "nasty assault which has left the victim understandably distressed".
"This assault is being investigated as a sectarian hate crime," he added.
Police said the victim was treated in hospital for injuries which included a concussion.
They have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.