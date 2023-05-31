Paddy McCourt: Ex-footballer guilty of sexual assault
- Published
Former Northern Ireland international footballer Paddy McCourt has been found guilty of sexual assault.
McCourt of Wheatfield Court in Muff, County Donegal, was accused of inappropriately touching a woman in a city centre bar in Londonderry in January 2022.
The 39-year-old, who also played for Celtic and Derry City in his career, had denied the charge against him.
McCourt will be sentenced on 7 July.
On Wednesday District Judge Ted Magill ruled that while there were "discrepancies" in some of the witness accounts this happens.
After a two-day hearing at Londonderry Magistrates' Court, during which the victim and McCourt both gave evidence, the judge dismissed the defence's claims that the police investigation had been flawed because they did not arrest and take DNA samples from another man in the bar that night.
The judge said that the actions of the other man in the case "were not consistent" with him having committed the offence.
He added that "it follows it can't be anyone other than the defendant" who carried out the assault.
The former footballer was released on bail.