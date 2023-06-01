Man in 40s shot in back and legs in Belfast murder attempt
Police are treating an attack on a man in his 40s in north Belfast as attempted murder after he was shot in the back and in the legs.
Four masked men entered a property on the Antrim Road at about 22:15 on Wednesday and attacked the man inside.
Paramedics were called and the man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.
A second man who was also in the property at the time was not injured but was left badly shaken, said police.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said: "We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who may have any information which may assist, to get in touch."