Donna Traynor: Employment tribunal case against BBC settled
- Published
The employment tribunal case between Donna Traynor and the BBC and its director in Northern Ireland has been settled.
There was no admission of liability.
Ms Traynor, a former BBC Newsline presenter, had claimed she was discriminated against on the basis of age, sex and disability.
The BBC and its Northern Ireland director Adam Smyth were respondents in the case.
In an agreed joint statement read to the hearing the parties said that: "The dispute between Donna Traynor and the BBC and Adam Smyth has ended, without any admission of liability on the part of either respondent."
"Donna Traynor acknowledges the BBC and Adam Smyth continue to refute strongly all the allegations made against them, including the claims made on the opening day of the tribunal," it continued.
"The parties are pleased that this matter has been brought to a conclusion and intend to put it behind them."
On Wednesday, the tribunal was told that Ms Traynor was treated in a manner that amounted to bullying and harassment by the BBC.
However the hearing, which had been due to last for several days, was halted on Friday morning when a settlement between the parties was announced.
Ms Traynor announced she was leaving the BBC in November 2021 with immediate effect, after a career at the corporation spanning more than 30 years.
At the time of Ms Traynor's departure, Mr Smyth was the head of news in BBC Northern Ireland (BBCNI).
He was appointed director of BBC NI in April 2023, after almost a year and a half as interim director.