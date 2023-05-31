Stephen Barriskill: Man pleads guilty to Portadown murder
- Published
A 55-year-old man has been handed a life sentence for the murder of Stephen Barriskill in Portadown, County Armagh.
Connor Lawrence McNeill appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to two charges arising from the fatal shooting.
The body of 63-year-old Mr Barriskill was discovered in a house in Whitesides Hill in October 2021.
Judge Patricia Smyth said she could only impose a life sentence and would decide on a tariff at a later date.
McNeill, from Whitesides Hill in Portadown, pleaded guilty to the charge of murdering Mr Barraskill on 26 October 2021.
He was also charged with possessing a shotgun and ammunition with intent to endanger life, again pleading guilty when the charge was put to him.
A police officer told a previous court that McNeill was accused of entering Mr Barraskill's home on the evening of 26 October and shooting him twice in the chest.
Crown barrister Neil Connor KC said he had spoken to Mr Barraskill's family and victim impact reports will be compiled ahead of sentencing.
He also told Judge Smyth that McNeill had a criminal record, the details of which would be forwarded to the court.
McNeill's barrister, Niall Hunt, told the court that McNeill is on medication for anxiety and panic attacks and that a psychiatric report is being sought.
Addressing McNeill, Judge Smyth said: "The only sentence I can pass is one of life imprisonment. It now falls to me to fix the tariff, which is the minimum period you just serve in prison before being considered by the Parole Commissioners for release."
The Belfast Recorder set the date for the plea hearing as 1 September but said she would review the case on 28 June.
McNeill was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.