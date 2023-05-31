West Belfast: Woman, 95, struck by water balloon
- Published
A 95-year-old woman has suffered a bleed in her eye socket after she was struck with a water balloon in west Belfast, according to a councillor.
Frances McAnulty from Upper Springfield was travelling in a car when a crowd of youths attacked it, Sinn Féin councillor Michael Donnelly said.
The incident happened near Whiterock Leisure Centre on Wednesday evening.
Ms McAnulty was taken to a Belfast hospital emergency department for treatment.
Mr Donnelly posted details of the incident on Facebook.
He said Ms McAnulty was returning from a walk in Falls Park when a group of youths threw water balloons at her family's car, "striking her in the face".
He said he had been told those involved in the incident were approximately aged between 11 and 13.
Mr Donnelly said the photo showed "the actions of this 'harmless fun'. The poor woman is in the hospital this evening in a terrible state".
The elderly lady's family have given permission for BBC News NI to share the story.
Mr Donnelly has appealed to parents to speak to their children and has called for those involved to offer "a sincere apology".