Northern Ireland education: Planned cuts to early years programmes scrapped
- Published
Proposed cuts to a number of youth services and early years programmes will now not go ahead, the Department of Education has said.
The programmes include the Pathway Fund, Sure Start, Bright Start and Toybox.
The department also said it would not proceed with all the cuts proposed for the Extended School programme.
Parents had expressed concerns over how reductions to these schemes could affect vulnerable children.
Dr Mark Browne, the Department of Education's permanent secretary, said that given the scale and impact of the cuts he believed they were "a decision that should be taken by a minister, not a permanent secretary".
Northern Ireland's departments are being ran by permanent secretaries in the absence of Stormont ministers.
The power-sharing executive has been suspended since May 2022, when the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) withdrew from it in protest over Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol.
The Department of Education is facing significant decisions on how to spend money, after its budget was cut by £66.4m despite rising costs and an increasing demand for services.
The department has already implemented cost-cutting moves including halting the Engage, Healthy Happy Minds and School Holiday Food Grant schemes from the end of March 2023.
'Decision for a minister'
Many of the programmes under threat are designed to help disadvantaged or special educational needs (SEN) pupils.
The Pathway Fund supports 187 early years organisations across Northern Ireland, while Sure Start funds centres which aim to support the wellbeing of children before they start school.
Meanwhile, the Extended Schools programme enabled almost 500 schools to provide extra services like counselling, breakfasts and after-school clubs.
In a statement, Dr Browne said evidence indicated that the scale of the cuts "would create greater budgetary pressures for the next financial year and beyond across a range of areas, including special educational needs".
"Furthermore, the reductions would cause significant detriment to the provision of services for our most vulnerable children, young people and families, and run counter to all the department's efforts to tackle educational disadvantage," he added.
The department will shortly publish an Equality Impact Assessment consultation as part of the final budget.