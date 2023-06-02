Taxi 'gun' video: Police arrest 48-year-old man
Detectives investigating a video showing a taxi driver with a suspected gun have arrested a 48-year-old man.
He was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of offences including possession of a firearm or imitation firearm.
In the video posted on social media, a driver points what appears to be a gun at another man in the front passenger seat of a car.
At one point the driver appears to hit the other man in the face with it.
Police said the man remains in custody and have asked anyone with information to come forward.
The footage appeared to have been taken from a dashcam inside the taxi.