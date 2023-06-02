Energy bills to rise as government discount drops
- Published
A reduction in the level of government support for energy bills is likely to increase prices for households across Northern Ireland from 1 July.
The Utility Regulator is set to approve price changes by some major suppliers.
Wholesale energy costs are falling but so is the level of government support, as the Energy Price Guarantee discount on electricity and gas comes to an end.
This means households in Northern Ireland are set to experience a small increase in their energy bills.
Overall, typical energy bills were lower in Northern Ireland during the winter period than in Great Britain.
The Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) started in Britain in October and one month later in Northern Ireland, which meant there was backdated support which has now come to an end.
From January to March 2023, energy bills in Northern Ireland were being discounted by up to 13.6p per unit for electricity and 3.9p per unit for gas.
That support was reduced from April to June 2023 - bills were discounted by up to 3.8p per unit for electricity and 2.6p per unit for gas.
In Northern Ireland the Utility Regulator imposes price controls on the major incumbent suppliers: electricity firm Power NI, SSE gas in greater Belfast and Firmus gas in the so-called Ten Towns network.
The regulator approves the maximum tariffs based on the costs for providing the service and a small profit margin.
The other suppliers in Northern Ireland must then compete against the regulated tariff in an attempt to win customers.