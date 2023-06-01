Hugh Callaghan, one of the Birmingham Six, dies aged 93
Hugh Callaghan, one of the Birmingham Six who was wrongly jailed over two IRA bombings in 1974, has died aged 93.
Mr Callaghan, who was originally from Belfast, died in a London hospital on Saturday after being admitted with heart trouble.
Twenty-one people died in the Mulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pub blasts in Birmingham on 21 November 1974.
Six men were jailed for life for the bombings but freed in in 1991 after their convictions were ruled unsafe.
Mr Callaghan moved from Belfast to Birmingham in the 1960s, but later settled in London with his partner Adeline Masterson.
He became involved in Irish organisations in Britain after his release, and was a member of the Irish Pensioners' Choir.
The other members of the Birmingham Six were Patrick Hill, Gerry Hunter, Johnny Walker, Billy Power and Richard McIlkenny.
Mr McIlkenny died in 2006 aged 73.