Bangor: Police investigate after man shot in the leg
- Published
Police have appealed for information after a man was shot in the leg in Bangor, County Down.
Officers said the incident happenedin the Greenside area of the city.
The attack was reported to police shortly after 23.00 BST on Thursday - the man is understood to have been shot a short time earlier.
PSNI Insp Donnelly said injuries inflicted on the man were "a stark violation of his basic human rights".
"Attacks like these not only place the victim at risk, but also the local community," Insp Donnelly added.
Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact police.