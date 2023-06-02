Fermanagh dog deaths: Vet warns of lake algae danger
Four dogs who died in County Fermanagh may have come into contact with a toxic algae that bloom in lake water during hot weather, a vet has warned.
Aoife Ferris of Lakeland Veterinary Services said four dogs have died at the surgery since Tuesday.
The dogs had either been in the water or on the shoreline at Lough Melvin, a lake on the border with County Leitrim in the Republic of Ireland.
Ms Ferris said the deaths may have been caused by toxic blue-green algae.
"Dogs are obviously very warm in this weather but I would urge any dog owner not to let their pet near any stagnant, lake water," she told BBC News NI.
Blue-green algae is a term used to describe a group of cyanobacteria.
They often bloom in lakes and ponds during hot weather, and can be fatal to dogs.
The bacteria produce toxins which stops the liver from functioning.
How to keep your dog safe
- Look out for warning signs put up by the Environment Agency or local councils near water
- Keep dogs on a lead and by your side around water known or suspected to have blue-green algae bloom - don't let them swim in it or drink from it
- If your dog has been swimming outside, wash it thoroughly with clean water afterwards
- Take your pet to a vet immediately if you are concerned it may have ingested toxic algae
Source: British Veterinary Association
In some cases, symptoms - including vomiting, seizures and sudden collapse - can appear just 15 minutes after drinking contaminated water.
Ms Ferris said all four dogs to have died became unwell quite quickly and displayed symptoms consistent with having ingested the algae.
Dog owners need to be extra cautious around lake water, she added.
She said algae are not always visible to the naked eye.
"Sometime you will see a sludge around the shoreline but the algae can also be very subtle. We have made the authorities aware of the deaths so hopefully we will see testing done on the water," she said.
The BBC has asked the Northern Ireland Environment Agency for comment and contacted Fermanagh and Omagh Council.