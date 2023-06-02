Belfast: Phone masts and electricity boxes set on fire
Police are appealing for information after a number of phone masts and electricity boxes were set on fire in Belfast.
Five fires were reported across the city between 23.15 BST on Thursday night and 03.45 BST on Friday morning.
Crews first attended a phone mast on fire in the Donegall Road area.
Fires were also extinguished in the Owenvarragh Park, Springfield Road, Monagh bypass and Stewartstown Road areas in west Belfast.
PSNI Insp Hamilton said officers are investigating a potential link between the incidents and urged anyone with information or dash-cam footage to contact police.
Workers from NIE have been at the Moynagh bypass on Friday to make the site of one of the phone mast attacks safe.