Derry: Officer injured as police attacked in security alert hoax
- Published
A police officer has been injured attending a security alert in Londonderry that was later declared a hoax.
Police were called to the Aileach road area of the city at 1910 (BST) on Friday.
When officers arrived to examine an object a group of youths threw petrol bombs, paint cans and masonry at them.
One officer was injured but remained on duty and police vehicles were damaged during the attack.
Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Inspector Moyne said ammunition technical officers attended the scene and assessed a suspicious object, which was removed for further examination.
Police declared the alert a hoax. They said an investigation was under way and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.