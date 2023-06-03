Belfast Harbour: Man charged after 130kgs of cannabis found in trailer
- Published
A County Down man has been remanded in custody after 130kg of cannabis was found in a trailer at Belfast Harbour.
The cannabis is estimated to have a street value of £2 million.
Mark Burke, 25, from Ballynabraget Road in Donaghcloney, appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court by videolink on Saturday.
He is charged with possessing cannabis, having the class B drug with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cannabis
Police stopped and searched the trailer at Belfast Harbour after it had travelled from Cairnryan ferry port in Scotland.
They found 130kg of cannabis hidden among mattresses and tents in "vacuum packed bags for life", the court was told.
Mr Burke told police he had been driving home from a "Christian festival" in Brighton, via Cairnryan and Belfast, the court heard.
He denied any knowledge of the cannabis and said he was due to leave the trailer in Antrim but did not know where specifically.
A defence lawyer told the court Mr Burke had a clear record. He said that, as a subcontracted driver, "the trailer isn't his".
However, describing it as a "very significant amount of drugs," District Judge George Conner said he feared there was "too high a risk of further offences and interference with the investigation" and remanded Mr Burke into custody to appear again on 30 June.