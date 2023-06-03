Organ donation campaigner Dáithí Mac Gabhann granted freedom of Belfast
A six-year-old boy who successfully campaigned to change Northern Ireland's organ donation laws has become the youngest ever person to be awarded the freedom of Belfast.
Dáithí Mac Gabhann, who needs a heart transplant, was given the accolade at City Hall on Saturday.
The ceremony took place just days after Dáithí's Law came into effect.
It means most adults will be considered potential organ donors unless they opt-out or are in an excluded group.
The bill, which brings Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the UK, was delayed due to political stalemate at Stormont, but was later passed by MPs at Westminster in February.
The intent of the Organ and Tissue Donation (Deemed Consent) legislation is to increase the number of organs available to people in need of a transplant.
The special event at City Hall, which featured circus performers and superheroes, was designed around Dáithí passions.
Speaking before the ceremony Dáithí's father, Máirtín, said he was full of pride for his son.
"Our Dáithí, he woke up this morning and we just heard from his room him singing: 'Freedom freedom freedom!'
"It's hard to put into words exactly how I feel but proud - beyond proud - and I'm sure that nobody deserves it more than our Dáithí for everything he's done for our society."
In a speech, Mr Mac Gabhann described his son as a symbol of hope, resilience and people power.
"To say that we proud of Dáithí would be an understatement," he told attendees at City Hall.
"His courage, resilience, and unwavering determination have shone brightly through the darkest of times.
"Dáithí's journey has been one of immense challenges, but he has faced them with a spirit that inspires us all."
Mr Mac Gabhann paid tribute to medical professionals, organ donors and their families who made the "ultimate selfless act" of giving life to others.
"May this recognition serve as a reminder to us all that the greatest power lies within us - the power to transform lives, to inspire change, and to create a world filled with compassion and love."
Sun, smiles and superheroes at City Hall
by Linzi Lima, BBC News NI
The sun was shining down on the massive circus tent set up in the grounds of Belfast City Hall in honour of six-year-old Dáithí.
Circus performers entertained guests before the arrival of the little boy who has met the prime minister and changed the law.
A huge round of applause rang out as Dáithí was wheeled into the tent by his father Máirtín, and spirits were high throughout the show which featured comedy, magic and, of course, a special presentation to Dáithí with his own key to the city.
Everywhere I looked people were smiling, celebrating a young boy who has hopefully made life better for himself and countless others.
'He's moved mountains'
Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black said all councillors had backed the motion to give Dáithí the award, adding that it was an honour to host the event.
"He's going to be the youngest recipient ever, he's super excited, it's totally themed around his likes," she told BBC News NI.
"The day is all about him and all the other brave children who are awaiting transplants, so it truly is a glorious day for our city."
The mayor described the Mac Gabhann family as "unceasingly brave" and said the six-year-old had "moved mountains".
"He's actually getting a key today for the city but I really do think he has the key to all our hearts anyway - but he can also bring sheep down Royal Avenue, so you never know when that'll come in useful."