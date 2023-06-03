Belfast: Fire crews tackle large gorse fire near harbour
Firefighters are at the scene of a large gorse fire near Belfast Harbour.
A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said they were called to the scene at Dargan Road at 16:39 BST on Saturday.
Two fire appliances and one officer have been deployed from Whitla Street fire station.
Councillor Gary McKeown saw large plumes of smoke billowing over the city as he drove through east Belfast and stopped to take a photo of the scene.
"It's very concerning to see a fire like this given the risk to people's safety and the impact on the environment," the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) councillor said.
"I hope everyone is safe and would like to thank the fire service for their response."
The NIFRS said the operation is ongoing.