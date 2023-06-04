Donna Traynor: BBC settlement figure exaggerated, says former presenter
- Published
Speculation over the amount paid by the BBC in an employment tribunal settlement has been exaggerated, Donna Traynor has said.
The former Newsline presenter claimed she was discriminated against on the basis of age, sex and disability.
The case between Ms Traynor and the BBC in Northern Ireland and its director Adam Smyth was settled on Friday with no admission of liability.
A joint statement said both parties intend to put the matter behind them.
On Saturday Ms Traynor responded to rumours over an alleged settlement amount in a statement on Twitter.
"There has been speculation about the amount to be paid in the settlement of my employment tribunal case against the BBC and Adam Smyth," she said.
"This figure has been exaggerated."
While happy with the amount paid, Ms Traynor said she brought the case forward for "more important reasons than compensation".
She believed she had achieved this and intended to put the matter behind her, she added.
No liability
Responding to speculation over a settlement figure, a BBC statement said: "We settled Donna's claims at a level of payment consistent with what we would pay out in a redundancy-type arrangement."
On Wednesday the employment tribunal heard Ms Traynor was treated in a manner that amounted to bullying and harassment by the BBC.
However, the hearing, which had been due to last for several days, was halted on Friday after a settlement between the parties was announced.
"The parties are pleased that this matter has been brought to a conclusion and intend to put it behind them," an agreed joint statement said.
"The dispute between Donna Traynor and the BBC and Adam Smyth has ended, without any admission of liability on the part of either respondent.
"Donna Traynor acknowledges the BBC and Adam Smyth continue to refute strongly all the allegations made against them, including the claims made on the opening day of the tribunal."
Ms Traynor announced she was leaving the BBC in November 2021 with immediate effect, after a career at the corporation spanning more than 30 years.
Ms Traynor joined the BBC in 1989, presenting radio news bulletins before moving into television.
She was one of BBC Northern Ireland's most high-profile presenters and in 2022 made a cameo appearance in the finale of hit sitcom Derry Girls.
Settlement 'acceptable'
At the time of Ms Traynor's departure, Mr Smyth was the head of news at BBC Northern Ireland.
He was appointed director of BBC NI in April 2023, after almost a year and a half as interim director.
Speaking on Friday, he said: "We strongly refute all of the allegations that were made against us."
He added the settlement was "acceptable" and that the BBC treats the use of licence fee payers' money "very carefully and very sensitively".
"It's a very sad day but we're glad to have the dispute come to an end," he added.