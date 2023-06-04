Ballymoney: Translink appeals over 'horrific' attack at train station
Translink has appealed for information in relation to social media footage that shows a man being repeatedly kicked in the head by a gang at Ballymoney train station.
Local councillors have expressed "horror" over the violent scenes.
Translink confirmed a "serious incident" took place at the station at about 21:30 BST on Saturday.
In a statement, it said emergency services were called to the scene.
Translink added that it was assisting the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) with their investigation, "including provision of on-train and station CCTV".
"The safety of our passengers and staff is our top priority and we strongly condemn this serious incident," the company said.
"We would appeal to anyone with further information to contact the PSNI and we operate a reward scheme of up to £1,000 for anyone who provides evidence which leads to a successful conviction."
'Horrific scenes'
Members of the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council also condemned the violence.
Alliance councillor Lee Kane said he was aware of videos and photographs circulating that show "horrific scenes" at the train station.
"This behaviour has absolutely no place in our town, our community, or our society.
"Our thoughts are with the victim of the attack, Translink staff who had to deal with a very difficult situation, and others on the train who were witness to this violent act."
Ulster Unionist councillor Darryl Wilson described it as "gruesome assault" and said he was "beyond horrified at the footage".
"Those responsible must be brought to justice and feel the full force of the law."