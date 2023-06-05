Londonderry: Ten-year-old girl 'devastated' by lack of school place
- Published
A 10-year-old girl from Londonderry has been left devastated because she does not know which school she will be going to in September, her father has said.
Almost 24,000 children in Northern Ireland will start post-primary schools after their summer break.
Decisions on which schools they would attend were issued on 20 May.
The girl's dad, who does not wish to be named, said he had no explanation to give his daughter as to why she had not been given a secondary school place.
"She was the only girl in her school not to get placed, the only girl out of her group of friends who didn't get the school she wanted and I can't give her answers as to why," he told BBC Radio Foyle's The North West Today programme.
He added: "She didn't do a transfer test, she only applied to her nearest non-selective schools and now we are being told we might have to bus her 10 miles out of Derry to go to school."
He said his daughter "has been left absolutely traumatised by this process".
The Education Authority said a total of 83 children across Northern Ireland were still waiting for their post-primary school place to be confirmed.
"We will continue to work closely with the Department of Education, parents and schools over the coming weeks to ensure successful placement of those that remain to be placed," said the Education Authority.
It said Education Authority parents were notified on 20 May of "the next steps in the process and signposting to help and advice available".
Schools could apply to the department for extra places for pupils, it said.
"Places have already been created in areas of high demand and the Department of Education will continue to create additional capacity where required in the coming weeks," said the authority.