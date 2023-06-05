Daniel Allen on trial over Derrylin house fire murders
A jury has been sworn in for the trial of a man accused of causing a fire in which a family of four died in County Fermanagh.
Denise Gossett, 45, her son Roman, 16, daughter Sabrina, 19, and Sabrina's 15-month-old baby daughter Morgana died.
The fire happened at their rented home in Molly Road near Derrylin on 27 February 2018.
Daniel Sebastian Allen, 32, denies each of their murders and one count of arson endangering life.
The court was told that Mr Allen, whose address was given as Maghaberry Prison, accepted the manslaughter of Denise and Sabrina Gossett.
He claim their deaths were due to "a suicide pact".
The judge outlined the circumstances of the case to the jury.
He said the emergency services were called to a fire in a cottage near Derrylin.
When they arrived Mr Allen was standing outside and four bodies were discovered inside.
The prosecution case is that Mr Allen is responsible for all four murders and the arson.
He denies the four murders and claims he did not play any part in the deaths of Roman and Morgana.
The judge said that if there was a suicide pact with the eldest two then it would be open to the jury to return verdicts of manslaughter rather than murder in those two cases.
The jury of seven men and five women were told to return to court on Tuesday morning.
The trial at Dungannon Crown Court, sitting in Craigavon, is expected to last three to four weeks.