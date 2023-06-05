Concepta Leonard inquest: Killer contacted woman for months before murder
A man who murdered his ex-partner consistently contacted her for months after their break-up despite a court order preventing him from doing so.
The detail emerged during an inquest into the killing of Concepta Leonard at her County Fermanagh home in May 2017.
She was stabbed to death by Paedar Phair before he took his own life.
Data from Ms Leonard's phone showed that Phair had attempted contact in the months before her death, a police officer told the inquest.
However no direct or explicit threats had been made.
Speaking on the final day of the inquest, a detective from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's major investigations team gave a summary of events on 15 May.
'It's all alright'
Police contacted Ms Leonard after a priority 999 call from a silent alarm system in her home had been logged.
She assured officers "it's all alright" but due to the tone of the voice two officers were sent to her home near Maguiresbridge.
A second 999 call was then made from Ms Leonard's son Conor Gallagher, who said there was a knife in the house.
When the officers arrived at the house they found Mr Gallagher, who has Down's syndrome, coming out of the house with a stab wound near his stomach.
Mr Gallagher told police his mum was in a bedroom upstairs and he made cutting motions across his throat.
During a search of the bedroom the police found Ms Leonard's body on the floor.
Phair was discovered unresponsive in a detached garage adjacent to the property.
A wallet containing Phair's driving licence was found during a search of his clothing, said the detective.
He was taken to South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, where he later died.
'Killer's mindset was apparent'
After the murder the police conducted reviews of Ms Leonard phone.
Data collected from Ms Leonard's phone showed evidence that Phair was consistently trying to contact her, the detective told the inquest.
Other messages Ms Leonard had sent to friends demonstrated her concern about what Phair may do to her.
Despite the fact that there was no evidence that direct or explicit threats had been made by Phair, his mindset was "apparent", the inquest heard.
Officers had been keen to look at Phair's phone after witnesses had seen him with one as he walked in the direction of Ms Leonard's home.
But a phone was not found in his clothing, nor was it found during subsequent searches of the area.
A ruling on Ms Leonard's death will be delivered on Friday morning, said the coroner.