Dr David Marshall appointed as new Northern Ireland chief electoral officer

Dr David Marshall
Dr David Marshall was the NI Director of the census

Dr David Marshall has been appointed as the new chief electoral officer for Northern Ireland.

He will take up the role in August on a five-year term.

Dr Marshall has been a senior civil servant working for the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) and was the director for the 2021 Census.

He will replace Sarah Ling, who was appointed temporary chief electoral officer earlier this year..

Her appointment came after Virginia McVea, the chief electoral officer since 2017, became the head of the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency in 2023.

Dr Marshall will be in charge of overseeing the operational direction of work in the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland.

The appointment was made by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris.

Mr Heaton-Harris said Dr Marshall's "important work" in the role will "continue to underpin the delivery of efficient elections for all the people of NI".

