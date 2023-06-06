NI elections 2023: Alliance start legal challenge for lost Derry seat
- Published
The Alliance Party has started a legal challenge against the result of the election for Derry City and Strabane District Council.
It is understood the party has concerns about the counting process resulting in a sitting Alliance Party councillor losing his seat by fewer than 50 votes.
It has questioned why its candidate was eliminated when there was still about 150 votes left to be transferred.
The party has lodged an election petition with Belfast High Court.
Confirming the move in a brief statement, the party said it was "regarding the election count for the Waterside district electoral area".
It added: "Since the the matter is now in the hands of the court it would not be appropriate to comment any further."
Seat lost to the SDLP
The Alliance Party lost its two sitting councillors in Derry City and Strabane District Council in the local government election in May.
One of those councillors was Phillip McKinney, who lost his seat in the Waterside by just 49 votes.
The last seat went instead to the SDLP's Martin Reilly.
But given the gap between the remaining two candidates, questions have been raised as to why about 150 votes from two elected DUP candidates were not fully transferred.
Now that an election petition has been lodged in the High Court it will be for a judge to decide if the ballot papers from the final stage of the counting process should be re-examined and fully transferred.
It is unclear at this stage when a hearing will take place.
The Northern Ireland Electoral Office has been asked for comment.