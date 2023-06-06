Daniel Allen pleads guilty to killing Gossett family in house fire
- Published
A man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing four members of the same family in County Fermanagh.
Daniel Sebastian Allen, 32, from Doon Road, Derrylin, changed his plea as his trial was about to start.
He admitted the murders of Roman Gossett, 16, his sister Sabrina, 19, and Sabrina's 15-month-old daughter Morgana Quinn.
But denied murdering Denise Gossett, 45, and instead admitted manslaughter, by reason of a suicide pact.
The court was told this plea was acceptable to the prosecution.
Allen's voice broke as he pleaded guilty to a fifth charge of arson with intent to endanger life.
The fire happened at a cottage the family were renting on Doon Road, Derrylin, on 27 February 2018.
When emergency services arrived, Allen was standing outside and four bodies were discovered inside.
Allen had previously denied murder and claimed he did not play any part in the deaths of Roman and Morgana.
Judge Mr Justice O'Hara said: "Since you have pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, I now sentence you to life imprisonment."
A defence barrister said: "Obviously these are serious matters and reports will be required."
In addition to a pre-sentence report, he said time would be required for a number of other professional reports.
A sentencing hearing was set for 15 September when the judge will set the minimum number of years before Allen can be considered for release.
He will also be given prison sentences for manslaughter and arson.
Allen nodded as the judge told him he would serve life imprisonment for three murders before being led from the dock in handcuffs.