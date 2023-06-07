Newtownards: Three men charged over Ards feud incident
Three men have been charged in connection with an incident in Newtownards which police believe was linked to a feud between rival drugs gangs.
The incident involved a large group of men gathering at a house in Weaver's Grange on 6 April.
It was reported that threats were made to a man inside the house.
On Wednesday, police said the men, aged 48, 39 and 31, were charged with unlawful assembly and affray.
They are expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, police added.
On Tuesday, five other men, aged 35, 40, 43, 48 and 56, appeared in court charged in connection with the incident.