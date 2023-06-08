NI agriculture: Some farm planning applications paused
The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) has "temporarily paused" some planning applications on farms.
The move is likely to stall planning for farm sheds, animal houses and slurry stores.
The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) says that NIEA is "considering legal advice on the ongoing application of our Ammonia Planning Standing Advice".
The pause will remain in place pending the outcome of that legal advice.
DAERA is currently under investigation by the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) over some planning decisions which had a risk of ammonia pollution.
'Completely unfair'
The Ulster Farmers Union (UFU) has called the decision "completely unfair".
Deputy President of the UFU, William Irvine, said the move was costing farmers time and money.
"We were contacted by the NIEA in recent days to say that all planning applications with ammonia considerations were being stalled until they reviewed their process around ammonia," he said.
This has a huge impact on farmers wishing to upgrade or modernise. Some farmers have spent many thousands and many years and this puts a pause on the whole thing," he added.
There is concern that the lack of a Stormont Executive could slow down any resolution to the issue.
Northern Ireland's executive has not met for more than a year as part of the Democratic Unionist Party's protest against post-Brexit trading arrangements.
"It's hard to see how this moves forward when there's no Minister in place," said Mr Irvine.
"We have the option of taking a judicial review type situation to it. That legal route is an option we have," he added.
"The frustration around this is huge so we're not ruling anything in or out," he added.
What is the OEP?
The Office for Environmental Protection is a new environmental governance body, which holds the government and other public authorities in England and Northern Ireland to account on their environmental protection and improvement.
It also covers reserved UK-wide matters.
It advises the government and Northern Ireland Assembly on any changes to environmental law.
It has statutory powers to investigate and enforces compliance with environmental law where needed.
That enforcement can include legal action if unresolved through compliance with recommendations.