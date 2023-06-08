Stormont stalemate: Donaldson hopeful for progress after talks
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he is hopeful of progress in the next few weeks in his talks with the government about restoring Stormont.
He was speaking after parties met the head of the civil service Jayne Brady.
Sr Jeffrey said discussions have reached an "important stage".
He added what happens then will determine of the government will be able to meet his party's demands on the protocol and "be able to deliver what is required" to restore the Executive.
He said his party's priority remained getting the solutions it needed on the Northern Ireland protocol which he said was continuing to cause harm.
The DUP collapsed power-sharing in February 2022 in protest against post-Brexit trading arrangements.
He added that his party was happy to be involved in conversations around how to ease the budgetary pressures "if and when" the Executive was restored.
'Elephant in the room'
Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy says there was "consensus" within the Stormont parties that they need support with the ongoing financial pressures.
But Mr Murphy questioned "the elephant in the room" around when the DUP would get back to work.
He said: "We are doing preparation work for negotiations that might not happen."
He added that the financial situation in regards to public funding was getting worse not better.
Pace to restoration 'ramped up'
Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said the pace towards the return of a Stormont executive is being "ramped up".
He said the all-party talks with the head of the civil service were positive.
Mr Beattie said those around the table talked about "when" the Executive is restored.
He said talks focused on the financial ask of the treasury to plug the £1.1bn black hole in Stormont's finances.
'Positive sign'
Alliance MP Stephen Farry said that the talks and the progress being made should not be seen as a barrier to getting the Executive back up and running again.
But he added the talks on Thursday were a positive sign and that "serious work" was being done to put together a plan from the parties for the UK government on moving forward.
Mr Farry said: "There is some degree of momentum building in this process but it's still early days."
IRA commemoration attendance
Sir Jeffrey also criticised Sinn Féin MP John Finucane over his planned attendance at an IRA commemoration at the weekend in Armagh.
He said his "attendance was wrong on so many levels".
He added they were "building a fun day around celebrating volunteers who were one of the most feared killing machines in Northern Ireland during the troubles"
He urged Sinn Féin to think again about its involvement this weekend and to think of the impact on the victims families who still carry the hurt and pain.
Sinn Féin has previously said that "everyone has the right to remember their dead".