Naomi Long: Man convicted of sending 'menacing' messages
- Published
A man has been given a suspended sentence for sending "menacing" messages to Alliance Party leader Naomi Long and an Alliance councillor.
Ronald George McElwee, 29, Londonderry, denied two charges of improper use of the communication network on 21 June 2022.
At the time Mrs Long was Northern Ireland's justice minister.
At Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Friday, McElwee was given a four month sentence suspended for three years.
The court was told Mrs Long informed police about a message she deemed as menacing in relation to a Derry dissident republican whose prison licence had been revoked.
A further message relating to the same issue was sent to then Derry and Strabane Alliance councillor Rachel Ferguson, the court heard.
McElwee, who has eight previous convictions, admitted sending the messages but stated he did not think they were menacing.
A defence barrister said there was no dispute that McElwee had sent the messages but he maintained they had been "misconstrued".
Sentencing, district judge Barney McElholm said there is no justification for violence especially in relation to politics.
He was given a four month sentence, suspended for three years, and a restratining order was imposed.