Concepta Leonard: Lessons must be learned from woman's murder, family say
- Published
The family of an "amazing and kind" woman killed in her own home by her former partner has said police and social services "must learn lessons" from her death.
Concepta Leonard, 51, was killed at her home near Maguiresbridge in County Fermanagh in May 2017.
She was stabbed to death by Peadar Phair before he took his own life.
Her son Conor Gallagher, who has Down's syndrome, was also injured in the attack.
An inquest into her death had previously heard Ms Leonard had been scared after being threatened by Phair and friends had "worked out a rota" to ensure people were with her as often as they could be.
It was heard she planned to sell her home and move to one close to a police station in a bid to feel "safer".
The relationship between the victim and Phair was described as "controlling" and it was heard Ms Leonard had become isolated from her family.
Ms Leonard had secured an emergency non-molestation order against Phair and she had been due to go to court for a permanent one the day after she was killed.
Despite the court order, the inquest heard Ms Leonard was contacted constantly by Phair after their break-up - up to 100 times in a single day.
On Friday, at the conclusion of an inquest into her death, a coroner said family members described Ms Leonard as being "petrified" of Phair.
The coroner said he had bought a fishing knife on the day of the killing and that the victim had been stabbed six times in the chest, abdomen and hands.
She said three of the wounds would have proved "rapidly fatal".
A police officer previously told the inquest the scene was "the worst he had ever seen".
The victim's son was also stabbed by Phair but survived.
The inquest heard he managed to raise the alarm after his mother had triggered a silent alarm and later told family friends: "Peadar hurt mummy with a knife - me called the police."
'Significant opportunities missed'
The coroner said the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) had rated Ms Leonard as being "at medium risk".
After the inquest, Ms Leonard's brother Fergal Leonard told BBC NI: "As a family, we believe that significant opportunities were missed to protect Concepta and Conor by those with whom she entrusted her concerns regarding the fears she had for her and Conor's safety at the hands of Peadar Phair.
"We believe there were failings from agencies and individuals to effectively communicate and properly process critical information that may have prevented what has happened.
"This however, in no way, takes away from the heinous and cowardly actions inflicted by Peadar Phair on both Concepta and Conor."
Marcella Leonard is the victim's cousin.
She said: "For us the core lessons are about communication, risk assessment, known propensity for violence, but fundamentally a vulnerable adult was not afforded the protection he has a human right to have."
Describing her sister, Denise Buckley said: "Concepta was an amazing, kind, supportive sister and the most amazing mother to Conor.
"She supported him throughout his life to become as independent as he could," she said.
"He has achieved amazing things because of her - she's incredibly missed."
The family also appealed to other women in coercive or controlling relationships to seek help.
Denise Buckley said: "Don't hide it - let as many people around you know as possible.
"Look for that help and look for that support and do not be ashamed because it is them, it is the perpetrator who should be ashamed."
Summing up her findings, the coroner said: "The agencies involved in this case may wish to reflect on the full circumstances and see if lessons can be learned when it comes to dealing more swiftly with the victims of domestic abuse."