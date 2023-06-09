Newtownards: Loyalist feud a drain on police resources, PSNI says
The cost of policing an ongoing feud between rival drug gangs in north Down has been close to half a million pounds, the PSNI has revealed.
Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton described the operation as a "drain on resources".
Police have investigated a series of incidents they believe are linked to factions previously associated with the Ulster Defence Association (UDA).
In the past week, 11 men were charged over one incident in Newtownards.
Three of the men appeared in court on Friday over an alleged unlawful assembly and affray in Weavers Grange on 6 April.
Mr Singleton said police will maintain high visibility patrols and have been grateful to the public who have reported incidents to them.
He added the cost to police came "at a time of stark budgetary pressures with fewer officers".
Some £476k had been spent policing the operation between March until 31 May, he said.
"Our key priority is to keep our communities in Newtownards and across Northern Ireland safe," ACC Singleton added.
"I want to reiterate our message that we urge residents of Newtownards to remain vigilant and to continue reporting any concerns to us so we can take the appropriate action."