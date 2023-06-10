Ukraine: Northern Ireland to receive £2m to help home refugees
- Published
Northern Ireland is set to receive £2m to help Ukrainian families move into their own homes.
The funding is part of a £150m UK government scheme split across Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.
The money can be used by councils to help Ukrainian families into the rental market, to get jobs and sponsorship for their second year in the UK.
The Homes for Ukraine scheme has welcomed more than 124,000 Ukrainians to the UK since the war began.
In February, it was reported that more than 2,100 refugees had come to Northern Ireland.
The funding is being divided based on the number of refugees who have arrived in each nation.
Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker said: "This funding will provide invaluable comfort and support to Ukrainians seeking safety in Northern Ireland and across the UK by helping them to find their own accommodation and employment.
"As the devastating war in Ukraine rages on, I'd like to thank local people for continuing to welcome Ukrainians into their homes and communities."
The government said almost half of working-age Ukrainians who have come to the UK are now in employment.
Ukrainians seeking refuge from the war can move to Northern Ireland under two separate refugee programmes that were introduced by the UK government in March 2022.
Under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme, refugees can stay in the home of a Northern Ireland sponsor for at least six months, or longer by mutual agreement.
There is also the Ukraine Family Scheme where refugees can apply to live with a family member who was already based in the UK.
Petro Rewko from The Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain said Ukrainians everywhere were "grateful to the government and the British people for opening their homes and hearts to Ukrainians fleeing their homes as a result of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine".
"We welcome today's announcement, which recognises the commitment of sponsors and local authorities during difficult economic times and will provide additional support and reassurance to Ukrainian families as they rebuild their lives and seek to overcome the trauma of war."