John Finucane urged to withdraw from IRA commemoration
A Sinn Féin MP has been urged to reconsider his attendance at an IRA commemoration in south Armagh later.
John Finucane is the main speaker at what has been billed a "South Armagh Volunteers commemoration".
His involvement has been condemned by IRA victims, unionists and the Irish government.
East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson said Mr Finucane had a few hours to decide if he wanted to "proceed with being a hypocrite on these issues or withdraw".
"You cannot burnish your credentials as a victim one day and then tarnish the memory of victims and their loved ones the next," he told the BBC's Sunday Politics programme.
Mr Finucane's father, solicitor Pat Finucane, was shot dead by loyalist gunmen at his home in Belfast in 1989.
Sinn Féin has previously said everyone has the right "to remember their dead with dignity and respect".
But Mr Robinson, the newly-elected deputy leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said victims were "hurt" by the prospect of Mr Finucane's attendance at Sunday's event in Mullaghbawn.
"This should not be happening," he said.
"When we consider the need to reconcile our communities that anybody, let alone a Member of Parliament and a victim, would go to a family fun day to show respect for terrorists, shows just how shallow some of the commitments about an Ireland for all are, that have been shared with us over the previous number of weeks.
"I think it's a huge shame. I do think there is still time for John and Sinn Féin to step back from this. But I suspect I, alongside many throughout this community, will be bitterly disappointed today."
On Friday, a relative of one of the victims of an IRA bomb atrocity in Coleraine nearly 50 years ago criticised Mr Finucane's planned appearance.
Lesley Magee's grandmother, Nan Davis, was among six Protestants killed in the Coleraine attack on 12 June 1973.
Ms Magee said celebrating terrorism was "a disgrace".
"I don't think we should be commemorating terrorism on any level, whether it be Protestant, whether it be Catholic," she told BBC News NI.
"I have equal animosity towards both. I have no issue with anyone's religion, whether it be Protestant, Catholic, Judaism - whatever; I don't care.
"I don't think any MP should be at some kind of commemoration to celebrate a terrorist," she added.
'Horrible deeds from the past'
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said Mr Finucane's plan to go to the IRA commemoration is "wrong" and reopens wounds for victims.
Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie has said he thought the commemoration was "scandalous".
The Tánaiste (Irish Deputy Prime Minister) Micheál Martin urged Mr Finucane not to address the commemoration, saying any attempt to "celebrate or glorify horrible deeds from the past" was not the correct way forward.
However, earlier this week Sinn Féin assembly member Conor Murphy dismissed the row as a diversionary tactic by the DUP.
"I think what we are in here is distraction politics," Mr Murphy said.
"The real issue is here is the fact that public services are crashing round our ears."
Last year in a BBC interview, Sinn Féin's vice-president Michelle O'Neill said "the only way that we're ever going to build a better future is to understand that it's OK to have a different take on the past".
"My narrative is a very different one to someone who has perhaps lost a loved one at the hands of republicans," she continued.
"So I think that we need to be mature enough to say, that's OK, we'll have to agree to differ on that one, but let's make sure the conditions never exist again that we find ourselves in that scenario."