Man charged with murder of Chloe Mitchell
A man has been charged with the murder of Chloe Mitchell, 21, who went missing earlier this month in Ballymena, Northern Ireland.
A 26-year-old man was charged with murder, police said. A 34-year-old man has also been charged with assisting offenders.
Both men are due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Monday.
A murder investigation was launched when human remains were found on Sunday.
The remains were discovered during searches for the missing woman in Ballymena.
