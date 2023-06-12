Belfast: Two men arrested after pedestrian hit by a car
- Published
Two 44 year-old men have been arrested after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Belfast.
The pedestrian is seriously injured in hospital after being hit in Milford Place in west Belfast at 05:15 BST on Monday.
Police received a report that a man with a suspected firearm was seen in the area just before the collision.
Two other men were reported to be with him. All the men were dressed in dark-coloured clothing.
One man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences, including causing grievous injury by dangerous driving.
The crash happened shortly after a property was damaged in Clonfadden Street, which police believe is related to the investigation.
Both men remain in custody and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.