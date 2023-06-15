Gorse fire: Northern Ireland firefighters continue to tackle Glenariff blaze
- Published
Firefighters continue to tackle a large gorse fire in County Antrim after a number of similar fires led to a major incident being declared on Wednesday evening.
Dozens of firefighters as well as specialist wildfire officers are at the fire on the Ballyemon Road, Glenariff.
It was reported just before 14:00 BST on Wednesday.
Overnight 50 firefighters dealt with a blaze in County Tyrone which has now been extinguished.
Four appliances and a number of other fire service units attended the blaze after the fire at the Corleaghan Road in Clogher was reported at about 11:30.
Earlier in the day firefighters were also called to a gorse fire at Slievenaman Road, Newcastle at 05:03, with the fire declared fully extinguished shortly after 16:00.
NIFRS Chief Officer Aidan Jennings said it had dedicated "substantial resources" to these incidents.
"I want to reassure the public that contingency plans are in place. We will continue to respond should you need us in an emergency.
"However I am appealing for the public to support us during this critical time," he said.
Heatwave conditions
The gorse fires follow a prolonged period of warm and dry weather across Northern Ireland.
On Tuesday, parts of Northern Ireland were officially under heatwave conditions according to the Met Office.
In Northern Ireland, a heatwave is when temperatures exceed 25C for at least three consecutive days.
According to the Met Office this has happened in the north-west, in counties Antrim and Londonderry.
Tuesday also marked the highest June temperature in five years.