Coleraine: Man arrested after Bushmills Road knife incident
- Published
A man has been arrested in Coleraine, County Londonderry, after police responded to reports of a man with a knife.
Footage and photographs circulating on social media appeared to show an individual armed with a machete-type blade.
Police received reports of an armed man in the Bushmills Road area.
The 23-year-old was arrested on Wednesday morning and remains in custody.
The police have confirmed to BBC News NI that the man was detained by members of the public before officers arrived on the scene.