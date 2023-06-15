Young Enterprise NI funding cut with immediate effect
Young Enterprise NI, a charity which helps young people learn business skills, has said its funding from the Department of Education has been cut with immediate effect.
The £550,000 grant represented more than half the organisation's typical annual funding.
It said the cut will have a "significant impact" on its work.
The department has been implementing a series of cuts as it tries to prevent a repeat of last year's overspend.
Stormont officials believe they will need to find £800m in cuts and revenue raising measures across all departments in the wake of a budget imposed by the secretary of state.
Judith Totten, chair of Young Enterprise NI, said: "The charity recognises the difficult public sector funding situation following the publication of the Northern Ireland 2023-24 budget.
"However, we are clearly disappointed that the support for the enterprise, entrepreneurship and financial education of young people is being impacted in this way."
The funding cut comes just weeks after the charity was recognised by US President Joe Biden in his speech at Ulster University marking 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.
He was introduced at the event by a participant in one of Young Enterprise's programmes.